Lady Cougars open district play with a win at Hidden Valley

A strong fourth quarter lifts the Pulaski County girls over Hidden Valley, 49-36 in Roanoke.

The Cougars scored 24 fourth quarter points, holding the Titans to just 8.

The Titans led 28-25 after the third quarter.

Taylor Goble hit a three-pointer early in the fourth quarter and followed it up with two additional baskets in a two-minute span to kick start the Cougars.

Goble and Payln Sweet each scored 7 points in the final period.

The Titan’s Avery Tanis was held to 16 points, well below her average of 24 this season.

With the win the Cougars move to 7-1 with their next game on Tuesday with Patrick Henry. Hidden Valley drops to 6-2 with their next game on Tuesday against Salem.

Top Scorers:

Pulaski: Vest 12, Sweet 12, Nolan 7, Goble 7, Green 4, Hanson 3, Phibbs 2, Ritter 2

Hidden Valley: Tanis 16, Pearson 10, Bowling 6, James 2, Dorlini 2