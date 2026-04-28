Lady Cougars pound Blacksburg, 18-5

The PCHS Lady Cougars hit the road again this afternoon and traveled to Blacksburg where they played the Blacksburg Lady Bruins in a River Ridge Division game. The Cougars won 18-5 in six innings improving their record to 9-4 overall and 5-1 in the division.

Addison Puckett had an incredible game. She went the distance in the circle allowing 5 runs on 4 hits and striking out three while walking 6. On offense she certainly helped herself going 3/5, driving in 4 runs!

Victoria Hale went 2/5 driving in 3 runs. Carley Hight went 2/4 driving in 3 runs. Sophia Hall, Ava Souder, Autum Chandler and Emma Nester all had 1 RBI. Every Cougar in the lineup had at least one hit in today’s contest! All together the Cougars amassed 19 hits. The Cougar catcher, Addison Dean, had a sharp eye, walking 3 times. Jasmine Dalton did a commendable job “courtesy” running for Dean every time that Dean got on!

These two teams will face off against each again today but this time the contest will be at the PCHS Softball field. Game time is 5:00 so come out to the field and support the Cougars!