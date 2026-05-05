Lady Cougars pound PH on Senior Night

The Pulaski County High School Softball field hosted Senior Night, where the Lady Cougars honored their seniors with a 10-0 victory over the Patrick Henry Patriots.

Sophia Hall, a senior, delivered an outstanding performance, pitching a perfect game and hitting a home run. In the process, she faced 15 batters, retiring all of them with 57 pitches, 38 of which were strikes.

The defense provided Hall with solid support, committing no errors.

Seniors Shelby Dobbins, Victoria Hale, Sophia Hall, and Addison Puckett each recorded two hits, while seniors Ava Souder and Emma Nester added one hit each, with Nester hitting a triple and Souder hitting a single.

The Lady Cougars’ offense was potent, generating 10 hits, consisting of 3 singles, 4 doubles, 2 triples, and 1 home run.

The PCHS Lady Cougars will travel to Vinton to face the William Byrd Terriers, seeking to extend their 5-game winning streak.

This win pushes our overall record to 13-4 and 9-1 in the River Ridge District.