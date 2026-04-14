Lady Cougars rally to beat Lord Botetourt

The Lady Cougars traveled to Lord Botetourt, where they faced a very determined Cavalier team that played exceptionally well.

The Cougars, having just returned from spring break, showed the effects of time off with no required practice in their gameplay, with sluggish fielding, bats that weren’t driving the ball as usual, and pitching that wasn’t crisp.

Thankfully, as the game progressed, the Cougars started to shake off the rust, and their bats came to life. Addison Puckett relieved Sophia Hall in the circle and pitched three very strong innings.

At one point, the Cougars were down by 5 runs, but they managed to come roaring back to win with a score of 14-10.

Shelby Dobbins had the hot bat, driving in 6 runs, including a 3-run homer that tied the game. Victoria Hale again had multiple hits and drove in 3 runs, while Sophia Hall had multiple hits and drove in 3 runs as well.

For the second consecutive game, every player in the lineup had at least one hit. The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers played a great game with 16 hits, and when they opened a 5-run lead, it seemed they might end the Cougars’ winning streak. However, the PCHS girls refused to quit, demonstrating remarkable resilience.

By earning the win, the Cougars extended their streak to 5 consecutive games.

The Lady Cougars will travel to Northside to play the Vikings on Wednesday.

Come out and see if the Lady Cougars can keep their winning streak going.