Lady Cougars tennis team beats C’burg

Pulaski County's girls tennis team defeated Christiansburg, 5-4 on May 7th.

In singles:

#1 Izzy Weigel lost 1-8

#2 Tori Cantrell lost 0-8

#3 Megan Martin won 8-1

#4 Miranda Altis won 8-1

#5 Abby Shockley lost 7-9

#6 Sabryn Landreth won 8-2

In doubles:

#1 Weigel/Cantrell lost 4-8

#2 Altis/Martin won 8-5

#3 Landreth/Shockley won 8-2

Please find the results of the girls tennis match vs. Salem from May 10th: In singles: #1 Izzy Weigel lost 0-8 #2 Tori Cantrell lost 0-8 #3 Megan Martin lost 3-8 #4 Miranda Altis won 8-4 #5 Abby Shockley lost 0-8 #6 Sabryn Landreth lost 0-8 In doubles: #1 Weigel/Cantrell lost 0-8 #2 Altis/Martin lost 3-8 #3 Landreth/Shockley lost 2-8 We lost the overall match 1-8 vs. Salem.

¨I am very proud of the improvement and growth we have shown from last season to this season. We finished the season with 6 wins and 10 losses. We earned 2 wins each versus Cave Spring, Christiansburg, and Carroll. We also had two very tightly contested 4-5 losses to Hidden Valley. We were that close to finishing the season with 8 wins and 8 losses. The hard work we have put in during the offseason and in season practices have certainly paid off. Each girl on the team has improved and we look forward to building on the successes of this season going forward!¨

-Coach Brandon Lawson