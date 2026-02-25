Lady Cougars to face Staunton River

The Pulaski County Cougars Lady Cougars will travel to Northside Middle School on Thursday, February 26th to compete in the VHSL Region 3D Girls Basketball Tournament semifinals with an opportunity to qualify for the state tournament.

The Cougars will face Staunton River Golden Eagles at 7:15 pm.

Game Details:

Thursday – 02/26/26

🏀 Region 3D Girls Basketball Semifinals

Pulaski Co. vs. Staunton River

🕖 7:15 PM

📍 Northside Middle School