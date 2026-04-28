Lady Cougars wallop Bruins again

For the second consecutive day. the PCHS Lady Cougar softball team played the Bruins of Blacksburg and for the second consecutive day the Cougars earned the win! Today’s score was 15-7 in favor of the Lady Cougars.

Sophia Hall was in the circle for all 7 innings. She was hitting her spots as 75 out of 93 total pitches were strikes. Over the seven innings Sophia only allowed 9 hits. And although the Bruins scored 7 runs only 3 of them were earned!

On defense, Ava Souder made a “highlight reel” diving catch in left field. Ava’s amazing effort prevented at least two Bruin runs from scorings. The ball was tailing away from her as she was running full speed to catch up with it and finally at the last possible second Ava dove and made the incredible catch! Miraculously, she was able to maintain control of the ball when she hit the ground! Well done Ava, very impressive!

On offense Victoria Hale led the way with 3 hits including a solo home-run and 1 RBI. Carley Hight was 2/4 and scored 2 runs. Addison Puckett, who also had a huge night last night, was 2/4 with a home-run and 4 RBIs. Lilly Sargent was 2/4 with 1 RBI and scored twice. Shelby Dobbins, Sophia Hall and Emma Nester all collected 1 hit.

This win pushes the Lady Cougars overall record to 9-4 and 6-1 in the River Ridge District. The Lady Cougars next game is Friday afternoon at Hidden Valley. The game starts at 5. Come out and support the Lady Cougars!