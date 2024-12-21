Lady Hokies beat Campbell 81-46

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team got 13 points in the first quarter from Matilda Ekh to take a lead and would not look back Sunday as the Hokies earned their second consecutive win, 81-46 at Cassell Coliseeum. With the win, Tech closes the calendar year 9-3 (0-1) ahead of the heart of ACC play starting in January.

Campbell fell to 6-5.

Ekh, who was the game’s leading scorer (15) was joined in double figures by Mackenzie Nelson (14), Carys Baker (10) and Rose Micheaux (10). For Nelson, it was a career high and just the second double figure scoring game of her career.

Baker grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, earning the first double-double of her career.

Tech shot 50% from the field and held a 9-0 advantage on 3-point shots made in the game. It was the first time since December 21, 2015 vs. Radford that the Hokies had held an opponent to zero 3’s.

The Hokies are back on Carilion Clinic Court on January 2 against Florida State. Tip is set for 6 p.m.