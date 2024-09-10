Larry Leon O’Dell, 82, of Salem, Va., was called home to Heaven on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Larry loved sharing and showing the love of Jesus, whether that was with family, friends, or strangers. He was involved in the church all his life, serving as a teacher, song leader, and deacon. He spent the later years of his life as a member of First Baptist Church in Roanoke, Va. Larry grew up in Pulaski County, and enjoyed recounting his days growing up in the country in the Hiwassee area. He graduated from Virginia Tech and loved to cheer on the Hokies. Larry married his sweet wife, Linda, in 1970, settling in Salem afterwards where he worked for and retired from General Electric. They soon had two children, and Larry gave them an amazing example of how to live and treat others. Larry genuinely wanted to do the right thing, and always showered people with grace.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Lee O’Dell and Thelma Jewell Dye O’Dell; as well as two brothers, Donald Lee O’Dell and Roger Dale O’Dell; and a sister, Aletta Sharon Crawford.

He is survived by wife, Linda Grubb O’Dell; son, Larry Christopher O’Dell and wife, Sarah; daughter, Julie O’Dell Sherrill and husband, Keith; brother, James Richard O’Dell and wife, Nancy; and six grandchildren, Ryan Sherrill, Hannah Sherrill, Logan O’Dell, Caleb O’Dell, Wyatt O’Dell, and Eva O’Dell.

Family members and friends will celebrate his life on Saturday, September 14, 2024, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem, Va., with a period of visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. officiated by Dr. Bryan Smith. He will then be laid to rest at 2 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in Larry’s honor to First Baptist Church of Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.