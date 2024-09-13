Latest on school threats; game on for Saturday

School Superintendent Rob Graham provided this statement late Friday afternoon: School Superintendent Rob Graham provided this statement late Friday afternoon: Good afternoon Cougar Families;

The Sheriff’s office and PCPS administrators have been investigating the reports of potential threats made last night on the school division since 8:00 this morning. We have met with a number of students and families and have identified the student(s) who posted and shared the meme about the threat, but have not been able to determine if there was an actual threat made by a student(s). Students involved in the posting and sharing of the meme will face severe disciplinary consequences.

After hours of interviews with students and families today, we have determined there have been many discussions by students regarding last Friday’s shutdown from the threats made last Thursday night, which were misinterpreted and caused unnecessary and inappropriate social media postings. Please know that our school system remains safe and we will return to a regular school schedule on Monday. The football game originally scheduled for this evening will be held tomorrow, Saturday, September 14 with a start time of 11:00 at Kenneth Dodson Stadium. In an attempt to increase safety measures at our football game tomorrow and home football games for the remainder of the season, the following safety protocols will be implemented beginning tomorrow:

Students 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian and remain in the stands except to go to the concession stand or the restroom.

PCPS student book bags are not allowed and all other bags brought into the stadium may be subject to a search by school system administrators.

Upon conclusion of the game, we will ask all spectators to exit the stadium and campus grounds immediately.

School security and law enforcement officers will be present when gates open, throughout the game and will stay until the gates are locked. Tomorrow, we will have additional deputies on the grounds.

Please know how grateful I am for our school community’s patience and understanding during the last 24 hours. As I stated last night, I know the closing of schools today was a huge inconvenience for many, but it was the right decision and I am glad, once again, our school division remains safe. We look forward to seeing our students, staff and community members again next week!