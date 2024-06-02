Laverne Howlett, age 77 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, June 1, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born May 2, 1947 in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late James Edwin Dalton & Ola Mae Taylor Dalton Marshall. She was also preceded in death by her sister Ruby Dalton Fisher and brother Charles Edwin Dalton.

Laverne is survived by her

Husband of 59 years – Rev. Elmond “Johnny” Howlett – Pulaski

Sons – Chad Allen (Angie) Howlett – Pulaski, Nathan Kelly (Kandace) Howlett – Wytheville, Clayton Scott (Kelly) Howlett – Dublin

Grandchildren – Katherine Ann Rabago, Jonathan Michael Howlett, Ada Grace Howlett, Thomas Monroe Howlett, Adaline Mae Howlett

Great Granddaughter – Amelia Claire Rabago

Sisters-in-law – Wilma Dalton, Janie Maxwell and Janet Blankenship

The family will receive friends between 5:00-7:00 PM – Tuesday evening June 4, 2024 at the Trinity Baptist Church (4008 Robinson Tract Road, Pulaski, VA 24301) with funeral services starting at 7:00 PM with Rev. Johnny Howlett and Pastor Kelly Howlett officiating.

The family will have a private burial at the North End Cemetery, Hillsville, Virginia.

To sign Laverne’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the Howlett Family.