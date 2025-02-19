Layoffs expected at Volvo this spring

Layoffs are apparently in the offing this spring at Volvo Trucks in Dublin.

Janie Coley, Director of Public Relations for Volvo Group North America in Greensboro reported that employees at the New River Valley truck plant were notified that, “unfortunately, we will need to reduce employment, most likely beginning in early April.”

“We can’t say now how many employees will be affected by the layoff, as we’re in the process of reviewing our manning and production scenarios,” a company statement said.

Current employment at NRV is about 3,600 people.

The statement said the reason for the layoff is a combination of reduced demand in our core long-haul segment of the heavy-duty truck market, and the fact that we’ve now passed the critical phase in the production ramp-up of our new VNL highway truck.

“We regret having to take this action, but we need to balance staffing with market demand,” the statement closed.