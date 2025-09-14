Leadership transition underway for Virginia Tech football, Philip Montgomery named interim head coach

From Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – President Tim Sands shares the following message with our university community, alumni and supporters:

Coach Brent Pry has been relieved of his coaching duties effective immediately. We appreciate Coach Pry’s efforts and service since 2021. Unfortunately, the results on the field were not acceptable and a change in leadership is necessary. Philip Montgomery will serve as interim head coach. We will continue to fully support our team and student-athletes for the remaining games as we strive together to significantly improve the trajectory of our football program this season.

To our students, alumni, and the rest of Hokie Nation, we understand and share your disappointment with the season so far. As we move forward together, please join us in supporting and encouraging our student-athletes and athletics staff as they take on this new challenge.

Board of Visitors members J. Pearson and Ryan McCarthy have been charged by the rector, John Rocovich, to work with university leadership and AD Whit Babcock to develop a financial, organizational and leadership plan that will rapidly position the Virginia Tech football program to be competitive with the best in the ACC. That plan will be presented to the Board of Visitors later this month. The new framework for college sports will be fully established for next season, so this is the time to make a major move.

Coach Pry wanted to share this message with Hokie Nation:

On behalf of Amy and our entire family, I want to thank President Sands, Whit, and the Virginia Tech community for giving me the opportunity to lead this proud football program. Coaching at Virginia Tech has been an incredible honor and a chapter of our lives we will always cherish.

To the outstanding young men I have been privileged to coach, you have left a lasting mark on me and my family. Your hard work, resilience, and commitment to excellence—on the field, in the classroom, and as members of the community—have been inspiring every single day.

To the dedicated assistant coaches and support staff, I am grateful beyond words. Your sacrifice, professionalism, and loyalty keep this program running and create the foundation for everything our players achieve.

To our donors and the passionate Hokie faithful, your unwavering support to our entire football program, in every facet, has been vital. I encourage you to continue backing these players and this program; your energy and enthusiasm make Lane Stadium one of the best environments in college football.

Finally, to Amy and the rest of our family—thank you for your constant love and strength. We have been in this together from the start, and we will take the next steps of our journey the same way.

Blacksburg will always hold a special place in our hearts. We leave with wonderful memories and lifelong friendships, and we will forever be cheering for the Hokies.