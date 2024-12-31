October 28, 1945

December 31, 2024

Leo Jerome Crandall, 79, of Pulaski, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Ethelene Crandall; son and daughter-in-law, Rickie (Angie) Crandall; grandchildren, Josh (Emily) Gallimore, James Crandall, and Warren Crandall; great-grandchildren, Georgia Gallimore and Corbin Crandall; a sister and two brothers.

Services will be private.

The Crandall family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com