Leo Jerome Crandall
October 28, 1945
December 31, 2024
Leo Jerome Crandall, 79, of Pulaski, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.
He is survived by his wife, Ethelene Crandall; son and daughter-in-law, Rickie (Angie) Crandall; grandchildren, Josh (Emily) Gallimore, James Crandall, and Warren Crandall; great-grandchildren, Georgia Gallimore and Corbin Crandall; a sister and two brothers.
Services will be private.
The Crandall family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Carol Cole Duncan
January 1, 2025 @ 2:11 am
So sorry for your loss. Praying for his family
Barbara Smith
January 1, 2025 @ 2:22 am
So sorry for your loss 🙏
Tim Johnston
January 1, 2025 @ 2:33 am
Don’t know you Brother but I will see you soon.