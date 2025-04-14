Leon A. “Dilly” Jenkins

April 20, 1953 – October 31, 2024

Leon A. Jenkins, 71, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on October 31, 2024. He was born on April 20, 1953, at Pulaski Hospital in Pulaski, Virginia.

Known affectionately by his family as “Dilly,” Leon was always quick with a joke or a laugh and was rarely seen without a smile. His warm and easygoing nature made him a joy to be around, and he never missed an opportunity to bring humor into any situation.

Leon spent his early childhood in Winnemucca, Nevada, before returning to Pulaski in 1967, where he completed high school. After graduating from Pulaski High School in 1971, he attended and graduated from New River Community College before transferring to Radford University. In 1975, Leon and a group of friends decided to move to Dallas, Texas, where he built a life and remained until his passing.

Leon worked in the hotel industry his entire career, where his friendly demeanor and ability to connect with people served him well. He remained dedicated to his profession until medical complications forced him to retire.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walker Elmo and Belle McGrady Jenkins, and his brother, Max Jenkins. He is survived by his sister, Judy (Wayne) Spraker, and his brother, Grady Lee Jenkins, both of Pulaski, Virginia. He is also survived by his nephew, Greg (Amy) Spraker of Wake Forest, NC; nieces Missy (Mark) Andrews of Fincastle, Virginia, Angie (Terry) Thompson of Vandalia, Illinois, and Charlene (Chris) Lail of Jamesville, New York; as well as other extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.

A private family service will be held.

Leon will be deeply missed, but his humor, kindness, and the cherished memories he leaves behind will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.