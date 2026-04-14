Spanberger tackles gun bills at deadline

By Shirleen Guerra

(The Center Square) – Gov. Abigail Spanberger took action Tuesday on a series of firearm-related bills, amending a proposed assault weapons ban while signing several other measures into law.

The most closely watched action involved House Bill 217 and Senate Bill 749, which she sent back to lawmakers with amendments rather than signing or vetoing them.

The legislation would ban the future sale, transfer and import of certain semi-automatic firearms, along with magazines capable of holding more than 15 rounds. The restrictions would not apply to firearms or magazines legally owned before July 1.

Spanberger said her amendments are intended to clarify how the law would be applied and enforced, including giving law enforcement clearer guidance on which firearms are covered and protecting the use of certain semi-automatic shotguns used for hunting.

“I grew up in a family where responsible gun ownership was expected, and I support the Second Amendment,” Spanberger said. “But gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in America, and that should motivate all of us to act.

“These commonsense steps will help keep our families, our communities, and our law enforcement officers safe.”

Lawmakers will decide whether to accept or reject the governor’s amendments when they return to Richmond.

Sen. Saddam Azlan Salim, a sponsor of the legislation, said the goal is to restrict future access to certain firearms without affecting current owners.

“I thank Governor Spanberger for proposing amendments that are consistent with my goal when I wrote the bill: to end the sale of these weapons without criminalizing what people own today or infringing their Second Amendment rights,” Salim said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Justice warned the governor last week that certain firearm restrictions could raise constitutional concerns and may prompt legal challenges.

Several other firearm-related bills were approved by the governor and will take effect July 1.

House Bill 1525 would restore background check requirements for private firearm sales, raise the minimum age to purchase certain firearms from 18 to 21, and direct Virginia State Police to resume oversight of those transactions. Spanberger proposed amendments to the bill, including an emergency clause that would allow the measure to take effect immediately if lawmakers adopt her changes.

House Bill 871 requires firearms in homes with minors present to be stored securely, such as in a locked container or with a safety device.

House Bill 702 clarifies that local governments may establish voluntary gun buyback programs, allowing residents to safely turn in firearms.

Another measure, Senate Bill 115, directs the Office of the Attorney General to review concealed handgun permit reciprocity agreements with other states and determine whether those standards align with Virginia law. The review could result in changes to which out-of-state permits are recognized in Virginia beginning in July 2027.

Separately, House Bill 19, which was approved by the governor and signed into law, expands restrictions on firearm possession for individuals convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member or intimate partner.

House Bill 110, also signed into law, creates a Class 4 misdemeanor for failing to properly secure a handgun in an unattended vehicle.

A fiscal impact statement tied to HB217 notes the policy could lead to “a net increase in periods of imprisonment or commitment,” pointing to potential costs for the state’s correctional system.

Gun rights groups criticized the actions and warned of potential lawsuits.

“These measures target commonly owned firearms and impose broad restrictions that raise serious constitutional concerns,” said John Commerford, executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action. “Law-abiding Virginians should not face criminal penalties for exercising their rights, and if these policies are enacted, we are prepared to challenge them in court.”

The Center Square was unsuccessful prior to publication getting comment from Del. Dan Helmer.

Similar legislation was vetoed last year by former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, setting up a renewed push under the current administration.