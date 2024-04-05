Linda Altizer McCoy

Linda “Faye” Altizer McCoy, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 1, 2024. She was born on October 13, 1943 in Christiansburg, VA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edna Sowers Altizer and Ellis Altizer; sister, Edith Altizer Cole; infant daughter, Tabatha Gardner; son, Richard Gardner and her precious husbands Paul Gardner and Bryce McCoy.

She is survived by her daughter; Teresa Gardner; son, Jayson McCoy; sisters, Judy Davis and Lettie Brewer; special uncle, Joseph Sowers; grandchildren, Jesse Gardner, Tayler McCoy Mills (Josh), Zach McCoy, Bryce Rhodes, Callum McCoy; four great-grandchildren, Waylon Gardner, Brantley Gardner, Asher Mills, Kaiden Mills; a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Faye was filled with personality; all who knew her will miss her fun, games, and conversation. She was known for her hand crafts and encouraged others to make memories with those that they loved. She worked for a number of years at New River Castings. We are comforted by the knowledge that we will see her again.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 10:30 am until noon at Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be sent to, Lost Fantasy Rescue located at 1237 W. Bluegrass Trl, Giles, VA 24318. Where her sweet fur babies Bella and Tucker have found their forever home.