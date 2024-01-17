Linda Sue Smith, 76, of Pulaski died on Friday, January 17, 2024. Linda was truly a lady devoted to her family. She loved her children and spent most of her life making sure there was always a home to come back to.

Linda was born on March 1, 1947, to Jessie Lindsey Hall and Sadie Marie Dalton Hall who preceded her death with her son, Timothy DuWayne Smith.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of almost 60 years, Paul Smith. Daughter, Susan Rodgers (Jackie) of Mt Airy, North Carolina, and a brother, Stanley Tabor (Brenda) of Pembroke.

Linda was blessed with five grandchildren, Brianna Rodgers Sizemore, Joseph Rodgers, Dylan Rodgers, and Ashley Megan Alvarez. Also surviving are four great grandchildren. Brother in aw, Terry Allen Smith and sister-in-law, Lori Price. She was also blessed with a very dear friend, Sharon Kerns.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful and passionate care that was given by Medi Hospice and the caring nursing staff and doctors of Lewis Gale, Blacksburg Hospital.

The family will greet friends on Friday, January 19, 2024, from three o’clock until Five O’clock to celebrate her life in the chapel of Norris Stevens Funeral Home located at 815 Randolph Avenue in Pulaski.

