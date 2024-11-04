Linda Warden Smith passed away suddenly on September 26, 2024. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia on April 15, 1947, the daughter of Beulah Harrell. After graduating from Radford College, Linda entered and, ultimately, retired from the Virginia school system after 37 years, the majority of which was teaching at Cooke Elementary, Virginia Beach . Fellow staff and friends affectionately referred to her as a “lovely lady, wonderful friend and a joy to be with”.

She is survived by her husband, Melvyn Ray Smith of Farmville, Va, stepdaughter Jennifer Kristine Marshall, her husband Jason Marshall, granddaughter Kiera Marshall of Fairfax, VA , as well as the families of cousins Connie Bailey, Pulaski, Va, and Sherry Weaver and husband Mark of Roanoke, Va. We loved her, she will be missed.

A private memorial service will be held for the family. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.