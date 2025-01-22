Lisa Gail Miller, age 62 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, January 19, 2025 at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Roanoke, Virginia. Born October 2, 1962 to the late Orville Eugene Miller, Sr. & Norma Beatrice McPeak Miller. She was also preceded in death by her sister Renee Lynn Miller.

Lisa is survived by her

Sons – Josh (Emily) Gallimore – Kentucky, Ayden (Courtney) Finn – Pulaski

Granddaughter – Georgia Gallimore

4 Grand dogs

Sisters – Debbie (Alan) Wheeling – Dublin, Elaine (Jerry) Martin – Pulaski

Brother – Eugene (Martha) Miller, Jr. – Christiansburg, VA

Many nieces, nephews and friends

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 PM – Friday, January 24, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Carolyn Buckner officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.