Lisa Gail Miller
Lisa Gail Miller, age 62 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, January 19, 2025 at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Roanoke, Virginia. Born October 2, 1962 to the late Orville Eugene Miller, Sr. & Norma Beatrice McPeak Miller. She was also preceded in death by her sister Renee Lynn Miller.
Lisa is survived by her
Sons – Josh (Emily) Gallimore – Kentucky, Ayden (Courtney) Finn – Pulaski
Granddaughter – Georgia Gallimore
4 Grand dogs
Sisters – Debbie (Alan) Wheeling – Dublin, Elaine (Jerry) Martin – Pulaski
Brother – Eugene (Martha) Miller, Jr. – Christiansburg, VA
Many nieces, nephews and friends
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 PM – Friday, January 24, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Carolyn Buckner officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.
Marjorie Reece
January 22, 2025 @ 12:59 pm
Lisa was one-of-a-kind and I loved her dearly. I will miss you and your humorous personality. Love you always and forever, my sweet friend. Margie
Lela Natroshvili
January 22, 2025 @ 2:26 pm
Barb Smith
January 22, 2025 @ 3:05 pm
Prayers to your family
Elaine Martin
January 22, 2025 @ 5:51 pm
Barb Smith ♡
Barry Deán
January 22, 2025 @ 3:20 pm
Prayers🙏
Tammy Saunders
January 22, 2025 @ 3:26 pm
Elaine Martin I’m so sorry for your loss :'(
Elaine Martin
January 22, 2025 @ 3:41 pm
Tammy Saunders ♡
Tracey McPeak Tabor
January 22, 2025 @ 3:31 pm
I will miss you Cuz…may you forever Rest in Peace 💐😔
David Knapp
January 22, 2025 @ 3:48 pm
So sorry pray for family
Elaine Martin
January 22, 2025 @ 5:52 pm
David Knapp ♡
Carol Cole Duncan
January 22, 2025 @ 4:35 pm
Praying for her family and friends
Elaine Martin
January 22, 2025 @ 5:51 pm
Carol Cole Duncan ♡
Barbara Smith
January 22, 2025 @ 4:51 pm
Sending prayers 🙏 💕
Elaine Martin
January 22, 2025 @ 5:51 pm
Barbara Smith ♡
Bobbie Williams
January 22, 2025 @ 5:01 pm
So sorry for your loss.I really liked Lisa prayers for her family.
Elaine Martin
January 22, 2025 @ 5:51 pm
Bobbie Williams ♡
Pamela Glass
January 22, 2025 @ 5:32 pm
So sorry to hear this she was a joy to work with. Hugs Elaine Martin.
Regina Jo Hodge
January 22, 2025 @ 6:19 pm
Praying for the family and friends.
Leslie Worrell Beckham
January 22, 2025 @ 6:34 pm
Sending prayers for her entire family. 😢🙏
Ann Dooley Wiseman
January 22, 2025 @ 6:56 pm
Sending prayers and love for the family.
Sandra Morris
January 22, 2025 @ 7:30 pm
Prayers 🙏🙏
Lilly McGuire
January 22, 2025 @ 7:37 pm
Sending Prayers to all those who loved Lisa. I will miss her so much. She was so good to me in my life. I wish I knew how to show everyone her text to me when she first found out about her Cancer, that lady spoke Jesus and told me Elaine and Brother Jerry came and prayed for her and she was so sweet about what she felt like after accepting Jesus. That comforts my soul and I just know there are going to be some special hugs in heaven. I love you all. Praying 🙏 for her precious family and friends.
Wanda Ridpath
January 22, 2025 @ 7:49 pm
Praying for family and children.
Worked with Lisa for years.
And after that I kept intouch with her at Walmart. So glad she excepted JESUS as her LORD AND SAVIOR.
In the end JESUS is all that matters.
So sorry.
Everyone who knew her loved her. I know I sure did.
GOD BLESS YOU ALL💕
Kathy Wright
January 22, 2025 @ 10:42 pm
I already seen it, thanks
Patricia Calfee
January 23, 2025 @ 12:02 am
Sending my prayers and Condolences to the Family.Lisa was a really sweet person may she rest In Peace.🙏🏽❤️
Brenda Woodyard Manning
January 23, 2025 @ 12:33 am
I am so sorry to hear about Lisa. Love and prayers to the family.
Wanda Roberts
January 23, 2025 @ 1:08 am
Sorry for your loss…we loved providing bean soup for her and will miss her greatly..
Diane Stevens
January 23, 2025 @ 1:43 am
Prayers 🙏
Barbara Hundley
January 23, 2025 @ 2:45 am
Elaine, Jerry & family I’m so saddened to hear of your loss. Anytime I saw Lisa whether passing on the road or in the store she always had a smile on her face. I know she will be deeply missed.
Love and Prayers 💓🙏
Brenda Justice Viars
January 23, 2025 @ 1:12 pm
Prayers going up for her family
Kathy Millirons
January 23, 2025 @ 3:26 pm
I knew Lisa all through school a would see her from time to time. I’m going to miss her smile and energy. My heart goes out to her family.
Alice Cook
January 23, 2025 @ 3:36 pm
I’m so sorry for your alls loss
Becky Gray
January 23, 2025 @ 4:41 pm
Prayers for all the family
Tammie Linkous
January 23, 2025 @ 4:53 pm
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family I grew up with Lisa I will miss her
Drema Farley
January 23, 2025 @ 10:25 pm
Prayers are with you all.