Literacy NRV announces drive to create GED testing space

Donations for new addition will create an accessible space for adult learners

On Tuesday, February 10, Literacy NRV announced a new drive to create a more secure and accessible way for adult learners to take the GED test. The organization strives to offer customized GED testing at their learning center in Christiansburg, including flexibility with the date and time tests are taken. However, the space the testing currently takes place in is less than ideal.

“Right now, students coming to take the GED tests are put in an office that is right next to our main conference area, lobby, and workspaces,” said Executive Director Lauren Ellis. “No matter how quiet we all try to be when students are testing, there is never a guarantee that a disruption will not occur. This can add to a student’s nerves around the test, distract them, or otherwise cause them to feel uncomfortable with the process.”

The plan, hatched Program Coordinator Linda Jilk and Ellis, is to close off a section of the existing large classroom to dedicate to testing. By bringing in reliable internet access, a cubicle wall, comfortable furnishings, and adjustable lighting to a farther corner of the building, an optimized testing environment can be created for adult learners to pass the test.

Right now, this particular area does not have reliable internet or furnishings. An Amazon wishlist has been created featuring items like a designated desktop computer, a flexible cubicle wall, flexible lighting, an ergonomic chair, and more. Monetary donations are also being accepted through LiteracyNRV.org for hardwired internet access, covering testing fees, and supplying study guides and textbooks. The project is estimated to cost between $1200-$2000.

As a non-profit organization, LiteracyNRV’s main funding sources are grants, foundations, and individual donors. “Right now, funding is particularly crucial. It’s been a topsy-turvy couple of years and many of our tried and true revenue sources have minimized or completely vanished,” according to Ellis. “We rely heavily on donations and are so grateful for every single gift, from the smallest to the largest. They all have an incredible impact on our ability to meet our students’ needs and provide them access to education, and in turn provide them better access to participate in their communities.”

“The creation of this space is a way to tell our students, ‘Hey, we know life outside of here can be hectic, but when you’re here, we’ve got you,’” said Ellis. “By making it comfortable, clean, and a little bit more removed, students can have privacy and security as they work hard on their dreams.” ‘

For more information about how to donate, get involved as a volunteer, or any other inquiries, please reach out to info@lvnrv.org.