Local Art Show Seeks Final Artists for March 28 Showcase at Winesett Center

Artists across the region are invited to take part in a one-day art show at the Winesett Center of the First Christian Church in Pulaski on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Organizers are currently seeking a few more artists to fill remaining exhibit spaces for what promises to be a vibrant, community-focused celebration of local creativity.

Each participating artist will receive an 8-foot by 8-foot display area, providing ample room to showcase original artwork, handcrafted pieces, and creative goods. Entry fee is $25 per space, making this an accessible opportunity for emerging and established artists alike to connect with new audiences and fellow creatives.

The event is designed to be welcoming and lively for both artists and visitors. A lunch counter and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the day, encouraging attendees to linger, explore the displays, and enjoy a relaxed, art-filled Saturday in the heart of Pulaski.

Community members are encouraged to come out and support local artists, discover new work, and spend the day immersed in creativity. Artists interested in reserving one of the remaining spaces are encouraged to reach out soon, as spots are limited.

For artist registration details and additional information, please contact the event organizer:

Aradia Zenobia aradiazen@gmail.com or 540.577.7905