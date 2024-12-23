Lonnie Pierce Kemp, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, December 21, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born January 14, 1946 in Allisonia, Virginia he was the son of the late Glen & Virginia Mae Moore Kemp. Lonnie was also preceded in death by his wife Shirley Jean Kemp, brother Shirley Ray Kemp and special pet Cocoa.

Lonnie was a Life-Time member of the Pulaski Moose, American Legion, Am Vets and was an active member of the Dublin Lions Club. He loved to go to the races and the one thing he enjoyed was eating them hot dogs at the Martinsville race. People would bet on how many he would eat.

For years he would be recognized by the Southwest Time and Roanoke Times for his Christmas decorations.

He was an avid football, baseball and Nascar fan.

He is survived by his

Children – Derick & Alisha Kemp – Wytheville, Heather Kemp & Rusty Carpenter – Barren Springs

Stepchildren – Donna & Troy Settle – Pulaski, Shirley Williams – Wytheville, Steve & Jackie Burr – Roanoke

Grandchildren – Caroline Carpenter, Hannah Cook (Lucas), Haleigh & Ray Rider, Jamyson Kemp (Mitch), Alexis Kemp, Xavier Goins (Bria), Dakota Goins

Step Grandchildren – Brandon Havens, Meagan (Shane) Webb, Shanna (Greg) Grogan, Blake (Kelsey) Williams, Jeremy Burr, Steven Burr, II, Timmy (Samantha) Burr, Josh Burr & fiancée, Halee

Great Grandchildren – Lanonah Hall and Leighton Hall

Step Great Grandchildren – Maddison Webb, Atlas Webb, Connor Grogan, Brantley Grogan, Hunter, Carter, Ashton Burr, Heaven Scott, Kaylee Ocean Dominick Burr, Noah and Jaxxon Burr

Special Friends – Carolyn and Dan Hager, Linda Farris, Doug and Rhonda Carner, Gary Martin and mother, Bobbie, Andy Hullender and Charles Underwood

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, December 27, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

Lonnie will be laid to rest at 11:00 AM – Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin where he will receive full military honors.

To sign Lonnie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.