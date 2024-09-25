Lonzie L. “Link” Linkous, Sr., 84, of Dublin, Va. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, September 21, 2024. Born the second of five sons on September 20, 1940 to the late Paul V. and Mildred J. Quesenberry Linkous, he spent his youth exploring the mountains, woods and farms around his childhood home in Merrimac. And, with four brothers, he helped create a little mischief along the way.

He would, with no hesitation, say that his family is his greatest life achievement, but he remembered with pride his years playing baseball in the Mt. View League, and he reminisced often about the men who played for Prices Fork. Every now and then he’d dust off an old trophy and recall what each was for- most home runs in a season and MVP to name a couple.

In 1963 he married Wilda May Okes, and they began their life together creating the family that loves and cherishes him.

Having worked for Virginia Tech for many years, he moved his family to Dublin in 1975 to begin work at White Truck Co., later to become Volvo. It was from there he retired in 2002 and began enjoying golf with his brothers and friends and traveling with Wilda- Nashville had been a favorite destination as he loved country music.

As the passage of time made it harder to enjoy his love of golf, he and Wilda went “back to nature” with a new appreciation for the flora and fauna of our beautiful state, and they spent hours on the backroads of Virginia noting the presence of deer, turkey, and even a few bears.

Preceded in death by his beloved parents, brothers and sisters-in-law, “Woody” and Helen, Roger and Amelia, Allen and Jackie, and in-laws Jack and Wilma Sheppard, Leslie and Frances Okes, Bill and Phyllis Okes, Luther Okes and Franklin “Scotty” Scott, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 61 years, Wilda Okes Linkous, sons Lonzie Jr. (Tim), Michael S. (Patti), daughter Kimberly Dawn and ex son-in-law and friend Jody Burton. Never wavering in his love for his wife and children, his precious grandchildren stole his heart- Dakota Shae Burton (Tana), Evan Michael Paul Linkous (Jill), Skylar Grace Burton, Austin Blake Linkous, and Enzley Jane Ford; he beamed in their presence. His brother and sister-in-law Bernard and Ellen Linkous, sisters-in-law Nancy Scott and Helen Okes, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends-he especially enjoyed the coffee and gab sessions with his pals at the “station”- also survive to remember him.

As our heart-broken family says goodbye to Lonzie/Honey/Dad/Papa and brother, we’d be remiss in not saying how this humble and kind man with a heart of gold enriched our lives. He would not want a room full of flowers to surround him, but in lieu he’d rather a donation to help sick or disadvantaged children be made in his honor- St. Jude’s Hospital or The Children’s Miracle Network come to mind. Likewise, the American Cancer Society would be an agreeable alternative as he lost so many family and friends to the dreaded disease, and his beloved wife and daughter have survived scares each on their own.

Lonzie and the family are in the care of McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg, Va. A gathering of remembrance will be held on Saturday September 28, 2024 at 10am, and a memorial service will follow at 11am in the Chapel.