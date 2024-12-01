Loretta Jean Surratt
Loretta Jean Surratt, age 90 of Pulaski, passed away Saturday morning November 30, 2024 at her home. Born January 31, 1934 in Ottumwa, Iowa she was the daughter of the late Vivan Maxie Horne. She was also preceded in death by her husband Kyle Surratt and son William Thomas Surratt.
Loretta is survived by her
Daughter – Kathryn Leah (David) Umberger – Pulaski
Grandchildren – Christopher (Sara) Richardson, David Ryan Umberger
Great Grandchildren – Tyler Richardson, Makaylah Sowers
Great Great Granddaughter – Paislee Jane Eversole
Memorial services will be held and announced at a later date. To sign Loretta’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.