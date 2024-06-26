Loretta Marie Clark, age 77 of Pulaski, went to be with Jesus on Monday afternoon, June 24, 2024 at her residence. She was born in Pulaski on April 16, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Sylvia Sara Lee Taylor Cameron and the late Willie Ray Cameron.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: brothers: Kenneth Cameron, Garland Cameron, sisters: Mildred Eanes and Isabelle Bacon, Marcella Zirk.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Arlie Gene Clark of Pulaski: Son; Steve Clark of Pulaski: Sisters: Almeta Jones of Pulaski, Barbara Woodbridge of Newport News, Va, and Ann (Joe) White of Max Meadows.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Thornspring Cemetery with Pastor Sherman Buckner officiating.

