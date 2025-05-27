February 16, 1936

May 26, 2025

Lula Long Hollins, 89, of Radford, passed away Monday, May 26, 2025. She was a member of the West Radford Church of God. Lula was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Ada Long; husband, Joseph Harold Hollins, Sr.; daughter, Cindy Dowdy; step-granddaughter, Regina; brother, James Long; and sisters, Jean Rayley and Ruth Crump.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph, Jr. “Joey” and Lois Hollins, and Steve and Marcy Hollins; daughter and sons-in-law, Jay Dowdy, and Cathy and Darrell Smith; grandchildren, Jeff (Robin), Scott (Karen), Brian (Jessica), Courtney (Richard), Daniel (Alison) and Micaela (Keigan); step grandchildren, Renee, Rhonda, Jason (Lori), Michael and Morgan; great grandchildren, Lily, Abby, Becky, Chandler, Cassy, Emilee, Sully, Owen, Malachi, Ezra and Amariya; step great grandchildren, Emerson, Olivianna, Tauren, Laney, Landon and Maddie; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ted and Sandy Hollins, Roger and Martha Hollins, and David ”Gene” and Pat Hollins; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rosa Ann and Les Fisher, and Charlotte and Raymond Akers; and many other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to caregivers Cathy, Darrell, Keigan, Micaela, Sheri, Betty, Margaret and Medi Home Health, especially Kandis, Adrianna, Bailey, and Kayla.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Hollins, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Redeemed Quartet at redeemedquartet.com.

The Hollins family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com