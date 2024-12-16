Luther Harmon Buckner, age 83 of Dublin passed away Saturday, December 14, 2024 at his home. Born September 29, 1941 in Pulaski County, he was the son of the late James Harmon Buckner & Vera Mae Smith Buckner. He was also preceded in death by his sisters

Edna Stilwell, Colleen Thomas and brothers Connie Buckner, Curtis Buckner and Homer Moore.

Luther is survived by his

Wife – Patricia Hanks Buckner – Dublin

Son – Scott (Jordan) Buckner – Lynchburg

Grandson – Colton Buckner

Special Sister-in-law & family –

Susie Roope – Dublin, Randy & Heather Roope – Lenoir, NC

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM – Thursday evening December 19, 2024 with funeral services following at 7:00 PM at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating.

Luther will be laid to rest at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin the following day.

To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family