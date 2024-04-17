Man held for 2nd Degree Murder

Staff Report

A man is being held on a variety of charges including 2nd Degree Murder in the April 2, 2024 death of a Hiwassee man.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell, on Tuesday, April 2 at approximately 8 p.m., the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call in the 4800 block of Lee Highway in the Dublin area of the county.

Upon arrival, units located a deceased male identified as 25-year-old Chad O. Pennington of Hiwassee.

Through various law enforcement techniques and with the assistance of various other agencies, it was learned that Pennington had been shot multiple times by Daniel Nathen Janack.

Worrell said Janack then stole Pennington’s vehicle and fled to North Carolina.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, after a vehicle pursuit, Janack was apprehended in Selma, N.C. driving Pennington’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, April 17, Janack was extradited back to Virginia and is currently charged with 2nd Degree Murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Janack is being held in New River Regional Jail without bond.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their invaluable assistance during this incident: Pulaski County Joint Communication Center, Radford City Police Department ATF Task Force, Virginia State Police High Tech Crimes Division, VSP BCI, VSP K-9, Dublin Police Department, Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task Force, Selma, N.C. Police Department, Johnston County, N.C. Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski Police Department, Wytheville Police Department, Pulaski County Public Safety, Pulaski County Emergency Management, Dublin Fire Department and Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

No further information will be released at this time.