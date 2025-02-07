Man shot, killed Friday morning during breaking and entering in Pulaski

At 4:13 am on Friday, February 7, 2025, Pulaski Police Department officers responded to a report of a Breaking & Entering In Progress with Shots Fired at a residence in the 300 block of South Madison Avenue in the Town of Pulaski, VA.

Officers found a deceased male who was the suspect of the Breaking & Entering. The individual succumbed to a gunshot wound as the result of shots fired by a resident of the home. Notification of the death has been made to the next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation at this time and no further information will be released. Anyone with information should contact Detective S.T. McMillan at (540)994-8676 or Captain R.E. Riddle at (540)994-8609.