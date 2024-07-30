Mar-Bal donates to after Y’s school program

Mar-Bal Corporation recently donated $750.00 to the YMCA of Pulaski County to assist area families with paying the cost of registration in the after-school enrichment program known as Y-Excel. Their generous donation pays the $25.00 registration fee for thirty children in that program.

The afterschool program operates at elementary schools across the county. This unique program is licensed by Virginia DOE to operate at the schools. This allows parents the peace of mind that comes with knowing their kids are in a licensed program without the need to transport them.

Y-Excel offers a structured after-school program for elementary age students that includes a snack, homework assistance, arts and crafts instruction, and play time. Enrollment for the 24-25 school year officially began July 19th with many families already taking advantage of the waived registration fee. Registration will continue through the start of school.

CEO, Dave Adkins said “This is a great help to families in Pulaski County. Mar-Bal has proven that they are a company that not only cares about their own employees but about the children of Pulaski County, as well. We look forward to working with Mar-Bal in the future on projects that benefit families in Pulaski County. “