Marfesa Nester Clark, 74 of Pulaski has passed away at the Heritage Hall, Richcreek Facility. Obituary to be released soon.

A visitation will be help in the Pulaski Chapel of Norris Funeral Services located at 815 Randolph Avenue on Thursday evening, November 7, 2024, from 6:00 until 8:00.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2024 beginning at 2:00 at Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel with Aaron Hall officiating. Interment will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery