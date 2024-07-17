Margaret Ann Dunagan, 82, of Draper, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2024. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Andrew Raley and Alice Collier Raley, Husband, Conley Robert Dunagan; Brothers, James Carlton Raley, Donald Edward Raley and Bill Raley; one son, Billy Shiplett.

She is survived by her daughters; Debbie Akers and Brenda Griffith; sons, Gordon Griffith and Michael Griffith (Liz); sisters, Betty Mae Sypolt, June Patricia Raley; brothers, Maxie Eugene Raley, Wayne Edgar Raley. Along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2024, at Norris Funeral Home Pulaski (Formerly Stevens Funeral Home) at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, July 18, 2024, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. 815 Randolph Ave, Pulaski Virginia.