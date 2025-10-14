December 10, 1946 – October 11, 2025

Margaret Ritter Hancock, 78, of Dublin, passed away on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Mary Ritter; son, Albert Hancock; 6 brothers, Robert, Arvil, Wendell, Jr., john Wally, and Oscar; and 2 sisters, Betty Perfater and Tammy Ritter.

Margaret retired from Pulaski Furniture.

She is survived by her sons, Martin Hancock, and Larking Hancock (Rebecca); daughter, Helen Ayers; grandchildren, Christopher Beach, Joseph Shelor, Justin Hancock (Michelle), Destiny Hancock, Alexis Hancock, Megan Hancock Kaitlyn Hancock, and William Hancock; 5 great grandchildren; special friends, Charlotte Mabry and Shelby Lucas; Bruce and Nancy Vogelaar and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM – Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Marcus Harrison officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery in Belspring.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

