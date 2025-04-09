Margie Sizemore, 94, of Galax, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 8, at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on January 12, 1931, in Wythe County. Her parents were Alfred and Lillian Arnold.

Margie lived a long, full life. She loved the Lord and her life was a Christian example to all who knew her. She was a treasured member of the congregation of Mt. Olivet Community Church and previously of the Hillsville and Galax Pentecostal Churches. She retired from housekeeping at Twin County Regional Hospital. She began her working career at the cafeteria at Iron Ridge School and she also spent many years at Wonderknit in Galax. In her retirement years, she was a babysitter for two children, both of whom she loved as her own. Margie never met a stranger and she leaves behind a wealth of treasured friends and family who are all better for having been a part of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Conley Sizemore; son-in-law Richard Hughes; and granddaughter LaDona Sizemore Stossel. Siblings and spouses: Michael Arnold, Garnet and Wilma Porter, Harry and Betty Arnold, Roger Arnold, and JoAnn Arnold.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Don and Laverne Sizemore, of Dublin, and her daughter and son-in law, Connie and Dan Fannin, of Galax. Three grandchildren and spouses: Shannon and Brad Dalton, of Woodlawn; Rick and Julie Hughes, of Callaway; and Chad and Tina Sizemore, of Elberton, Georgia. Eight great grandchildren: Grace Stossel, Caroline Sizemore Braedon Sizemore, Bradley Dalton, William Dalton, Elizabeth Hughes, Katherine Hughes, and Eleanor Hughes. Siblings and spouses: Andrew Arnold, of Virginia Beach; Edgar and Brenda Arnold, Don and Evelyn Scott, Frankie Arnold, all of Max Meadows; Helen and Dub Ford, of Wytheville; and Linda and Buzz Rudow, of Huntsville, Alabama. Numerous other family members, nieces, nephews and close friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 11, at Mt. Olivet Community Church, 6926 Carrollton Pike, Galax. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. at the church, with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at the Robinson Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the “Aged to Perfection” senior outreach program at Mt. Olivet Community Church.