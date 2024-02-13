Marie JoAnn Blankenship Basham
Marie JoAnn Blankenship Basham, age 86 of Dublin went to be with her heavenly father on November 14, 2023. She was born October 1, 1937 in Radford to the late James and Hilda Blankenship, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Vern Basham; and son-in-law, Paul Muncy, Sr.
Marie is survived by
Daughter – Carolyn Basham Muncy
Son & Daughter-in-law – Jerry & Kathy Basham
Granddaughters – Trish Basham, Anitra Kesler, Kreston (Bryce) Duncan
Great Grandchildren – Quinton Frye, Isaac Duncan, Samuel Duncan, Savanna Duncan, Kaylan Kesler and Braedan Kesler
Special Great Great Grandson – Parker Frye, who she loved with all her heart
Sisters-in-law – Dotty Palmer and Mary Basham
Brother-in-law – Jimmy “Unkie” Basham
Several cousins, nieces and nephews
A very true and faithful friend – Nancy Lytton
She was laid to rest at the Sunrise Cemetery in Fairlawn, Virginia. Marie will be truly missed.