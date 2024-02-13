Marie JoAnn Blankenship Basham, age 86 of Dublin went to be with her heavenly father on November 14, 2023. She was born October 1, 1937 in Radford to the late James and Hilda Blankenship, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Vern Basham; and son-in-law, Paul Muncy, Sr.

Marie is survived by

Daughter – Carolyn Basham Muncy

Son & Daughter-in-law – Jerry & Kathy Basham

Granddaughters – Trish Basham, Anitra Kesler, Kreston (Bryce) Duncan

Great Grandchildren – Quinton Frye, Isaac Duncan, Samuel Duncan, Savanna Duncan, Kaylan Kesler and Braedan Kesler

Special Great Great Grandson – Parker Frye, who she loved with all her heart

Sisters-in-law – Dotty Palmer and Mary Basham

Brother-in-law – Jimmy “Unkie” Basham

Several cousins, nieces and nephews

A very true and faithful friend – Nancy Lytton

She was laid to rest at the Sunrise Cemetery in Fairlawn, Virginia. Marie will be truly missed. To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com