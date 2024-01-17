Menu

Markie Polo Trivett, Sr.

TrivettMarkie5091

Markie Polo Trivett, Sr., age 90 of Pulaski died Monday, January 15, 2024 in his home, with his wife Judy by his side.

Born August 6, 1933 in Jumping Branch, West Virginia he was the son of the late Claude Masten and Mazie Sue Trivett.

 

Mark was a hard-working man his whole life. He retired from Radford Arsenal, he had a passion for and loved working on and trading his antique cars. He was also a farmer at home, but most of all he was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.

 

Mark leaves behind to forever cherish his life and memory

 

Wife – Judy Eads Trivett

 

Daughter – Sandra Trivett

 

Sons – Markie Polo (Amanda) Trivett, Jr., Markie Lee (Janice) Trivett

 

Grandchildren – Markie L. Trivett, Jr., Candace & Aaron Long, Drew, Hope and Adalynne Trivett, Mathew and Jason Trivett, Sherri Dean, Haleigh Talbert and Colt Shelton.

 

Great Grandchildren – Dylan Trivett, Rozalyn McPeak, Silas Staab

 

Brothers – Jim (Sharon) Trivett – FL, Bill Trivett – WV

 

Sisters – Nora (Ray) Keaton – WV, Berta Mae Hunseeker – WV

 

The family will have a celebration of Mark’s life at the Trivett Family Cemetery in Jumping Branch, WV at a later date.

 

To sign Mark’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

