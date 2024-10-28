December 30, 1944

October 27, 2024

Martha Kate Webb Olverson, 79, of Radford, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ike Webb and Bertha Davidson; her loving husband, Rudolph Olverson; sisters, Dency Webb, Mildred Williams, Catherine Parsons and Lola Gambill; and her brothers, Alfonzo Davidson, Richard Webb, Carl Webb, Bob Webb, and Tommy Webb.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Randy Olverson (Pam); grandsons, Terrance Allen (Latesha) and Andrew Olverson; great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Avery; sister, Lydia Wade; brother, Aaron Webb; and numerous other relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday,

November 2, 2024, at the Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church in Pulaski. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Dr. Elston McClain officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehurst Cemetery in Pulaski.

The Olverson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com