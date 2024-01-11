Marvin Cecil Montgomery, age 93 of Dublin passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at the Highland Ridge Rehab in Dublin. Born January 16, 1930 in Carroll County, he was the son of the late Donnie Edgar & Josie Quesenberry Montgomery. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Effie Lea Goad Montgomery (12-16-2023), stepdaughter, Debra Crowder, brothers, Leslie and Shelley Montgomery, sisters, Katherine Harris, Evelyn Walters and Reba Montgomery.

Marvin retired from RAAP with over 30 years of service and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his

Son – Robert (Alice) Montgomery – Dublin

Stepson – Terry (Dana) Bishop – Draper

Grandchildren – Stephanie Bishop (Luis) Piscura – Dublin, James Ryan (Ashley) Montgomery

Great Grandchildren – Leona Reed, Delaney and Bencen Montgomery

Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Monday, January 15, 2024 at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin with Chaplain Bobby Ward officiating with military honors at the graveside.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.