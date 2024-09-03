Mary Ann Byrd Vance, age 74 of Max Meadows, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2024 at her home.

Born August 16, 1950 in Bluefield, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Gernal Oscar Byrd and Mary Frances Herold Byrd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two Brothers, Sonny Byrd and Tommy Byrd and two Sisters, Gail Speakman and Mollie O’Connor.

She is survived by

Husband – Stephen Anthony Vance, Sr. – Max Meadows

Children – Ronald (Jennifer) Gillenwater – Pulaski, Tammy (David) Cressell – Dublin, Stephen Anthony (Anna) Vance, Jr. – Winston-Salem, NC

Grandchildren – Erika Cressell – Dublin, Brea (Jon) Cressell-Nicolo – Dublin, Justin Gable – New Castle, Victoria Elody Vance – Winston Salem, Walker Timothy Vance – Winston Salem, Kayla (DJ) Akers – Pulaski

Six Great Grandchildren

Sister – Rosa Byrd – Tazwell

Several nieces and nephews

A Graveside funeral service will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday, September 5, 2024 at the Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin with Pastor Grace Peno officiating.

The family will receive friends at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel between 12:00-1:30 PM – Thursday, September 5, 2024, before proceeding to the cemetery in procession.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.