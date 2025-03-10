August 10, 1957

March 7, 2025

Mary Ann Long, age 67, a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend went to her heavenly home with Jesus on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her father, Charles Monroe King, Sr.; uncle, Danny “Muscles” King; brother-in-law, Rocky Walls; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Hazel Vaughan; paternal grandparents, Frances Duncan King and Hugh Watkins; and her maternal great-grandparents, Martha Elizabeth and Charlie Rorrer.

She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth King; her children, Janet Frost (Matthew), Wendy Anderson (Drake), Donnie Kidd (Crystal), Christy Epperley (Casey), Jamie Long (Angela), and Courtney Long; her grandchildren, Chelsey Hancock (Jon), Ashley Frost, Dylan Kidd (Neileen), Alexis Frost (Cody), Taylor Dinger, Zach Kidd, Brittany Goad (Grant), Kameron Boerstler (Jenna), Charli Long, Gabe Long and Sadie Long; her extended bonus grandchildren, Lindsay Henderson (Colton); her great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kahlia, Kyhree, Kehmila, Kohana, Kyhros, Adalynn, Raelyn, and Colt; her extended bonus great-grandchildren, Nori and Joel; her sisters, Janet Wyatt (Alfred), Kathy King, and Susan Lane (David); her brothers, Charlie King (Brenda) and Timmy King (April); and many other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.

If you knew Mary Ann, you experienced the warmth of her love. Whether it was her beautiful smile, her gentleness, her thoughtfulness, a listening ear, sharing God’s love and wisdom, enjoying her home cooked meals and baked goods made with love, or simply having a cup of coffee in her presence. Growing up, she loved to help her mother care for her younger siblings and would ask “Momma, can I have babies when I grow up?” Her mother would reply “Yes, you can have all the babies you want” and she did just that having 6 beautiful children and giving her mother 6 beautiful grandchildren. She created a beautiful legacy that will be remembered for generations to come. She loved to decorate her home for the holidays and have all her family gathered for meals, games, and laughter. She loved to spoil her grandchildren that she held dear to her heart that called her “MawMaw”. She always had a sweet treat and craft waiting on them when they came to her home. She had a love for cooking and that began early in her childhood years helping her mother make biscuits. She spoke of her fondest childhood memories; one being helping her father in the garden and picking berries on his shoulders. Mary Ann enjoyed the simplicities of life and being able to share them with those she loved the most. She enjoyed camping and trips to Tennessee with her family as well as traveling to South Carolina to visit her family there. There were many trips she was able to take with her family recently before her passing that brought her so much joy. She was all about family, love, and unity. She enjoyed shopping at thrift and antique shops to find unique things and Hallmark Channel was her favorite. Her dog, Sweet Pea, was her best friend and companion. She always said she never knew she could love a little dog so much.

Mary Ann worked as a caregiver to individuals with special needs at NRVCS and Encircle Family Services for many years, she enjoyed making others’ lives better and helping anyone she could.

Mary Ann was a member of Crandon Pentecostal Church in Bland, VA for many years where she was loved by many of whom also called her mom.

The greatest gift she gave on her journey in life was love. She was a beautiful soul, inside and out and precious in the sight of God. Everyone who knew her loved, adored, and cherished her. Mary Ann was always a friend to anyone and wanted all to feel welcome no matter what. She was one of a kind. She showed such great strength throughout her battle with cancer, and she always put her faith and trust in God. Though we are deeply saddened by the loss of Mary Ann, we know that we will see her again one day.

The family will receive friends from 12pm until 1pm on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at New Hope Church in Pulaski, Va. Funeral services will begin at 1pm with Dr. Joann Menefee officiating. Burial will follow in Thornspring Cemetery in Pulaski, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Emerson Rose Heart Foundation at https://emersonroseheartfoundation.org/donate/.

The Long family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.