Mary Byrd Quesenberry, age 92 of Pulaski, died Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at her residence. She was born on October 20, 1932, in Wythe County, and was the daughter of the late Sally Byrd and Bill Byrd.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Jimmy Blevins: five brothers, and two sisters, and a grandchild: Freda Semones.

She is survived by her husband, Arvil Quesenberry of Pulaski: a son, Robert F. (Judy) Newman of Roanoke: two grandchildren; Robyn (Mark) Skidmore of Roanoke, and Steve (Shelia) Manning of Roanoke: several great-grandchildren: several nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Eddie Duncan of Dublin.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

