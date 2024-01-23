Menu

Mary Combs Hash

Mary Hash

Mary Combs Hash, 99, of the Little Creek Community of Dublin, VA, went home to be with the Lord she faithfully served on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born October 16, 1924 at home on Little Creek, the daughter of the late William & Bertha Haga Combs.

Mary was a lifelong member of French’s Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church. She worked faithfully and diligently beside her husband in the ministry for many years. She was considered a mixture of sweet and sassy. She was loved by many people, and her family considered her both the best mother and the best cook in the world. She was always there whether in time of need or just to give some encouragement and she will be missed greatly by those who loved her.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, William Cameron & Bertha Jane Haga Combs, her husband of 69 years, Rev. John Wesley Hash, her sons, infant, Jonathan Hash and Phillip Hash, her daughter, Lois Woodyard, her son-in-law, Keith Harrell, her grandsons, Bobby Woodyard and Brian Harrell, a great -grandson, Shawn Callus, a brother, Herbert Combs and her sisters, Lena Stafford, Virginia Swale and Bernice Combs.

Left to cherish her memory are her son & daughter-in-law, James & Mary Hash; her daughter, Becky Harrell; a special bonus daughter, Susan (Roger) Harrell; her grandchildren, Jay Harrell, Sherry Harrell & Jeff Freeman, Johnny & Meagan Hash, Sheila & Todd Morrison and Dee & Andy Perkins; her great-grandchildren, Ray (Emily) Harrell, Brian (Olivia) Dalton, Josh (Madalyn) Dalton, Logan (Kelly) Callus, and Miranda & Bray Cartwright; her great-great-grandchildren, Phifer Dalton, Riley Callus, Maggie Lawson, Henry Lawson, Railyn Cartwright, Hunter Cartwright,  Zoe’ Cartwright and one on the way; her brothers, Victor Combs and Wesley Combs, who resides in Idaho; and many special nieces, nephews, special friends and her church family.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 29, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at French’s Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Billy Akers and Rev. Mike Reynolds officiating.  Burial will follow in the Appalachian Conference Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday, January 28, 2024 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

The Hash family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

