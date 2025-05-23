Mary Jane Collins Austin, aged 70, of Dublin, Virginia passed away peacefully on May 22, 2025, in Pulaski, Virginia, surrounded by the love of her family. Born on February 6, 1955, in West Virginia, Mary Jane was a beacon of light and joy to all who knew her. Her life was a testament to the love and care she poured into her family, her work, and her community.

Mary Jane was the beloved mother to three daughters, Tanya Austin (Patrick), Linda Liu (Kevin), and Tina Fleeman (Jerry), and a cherished step-son, Nicholas DiRico. Her legacy continues with her adored grandchildren, Joseph, Jacob, Rebeca, Alex, Ryan, Abigail, Ethan, Annalise, Addison, Briana, Tiffany, and Seth. She was also the proud great-grandmother to twelve beautiful great-grandchildren who were the apples of her eye. She is survived by her devoted brother, Carl Douglas Collins Sr., along with several caring nieces and nephews.

Mary Jane’s life was enriched by the companionship of her special friends, Brad, Lee, Valerie, Emogene, and Margaret, who stood by her side through many of life’s adventures. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Corbet Collins and Gertha Snider Collins; her loving husbands, Robert Austin and Carl DiRico Jr; her dear son, Carl DiRico III; and her siblings, Eleanor Meadows, Floyd Ray Collins, Daniel Corbet Collins Jr, Judy Carrol Meadows, Neda Jean Meadows, Bert Easily Collins, and Ralph Randy Collins Jr.

Professionally, Mary Jane dedicated many years as a custodian with the Pulaski County School System, where she took pride in her work and was respected by her colleagues and the many students she encountered. Her dedication to her job was matched only by her commitment to her church family at the Sanctuary of Hope in Draper, Virginia, where she found great solace and community.

Mary Jane was known for her immaculate home, a reflection of the meticulous care she took in every aspect of her life. She found joy in the simple pleasures, like watching her favorite TV programs, which brought her laughter and comfort. Her home was always a welcoming haven for family, friends, and anyone in need of a warm smile or a listening ear.

The family wish to extend their gratitude to Pulaski Community Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospice for their care and kindness extended to the Austin family, ensuring comfort and grace be given to their mother and family.

The family will receive friends at a time of visitation on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in Kendall Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 11:00 AM in Kendall Funeral Home. Funeral services will conclude in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Virginia where she will be laid to rest. A guestbook is available to send condolences to the family by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to serve the Austin family.