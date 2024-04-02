Mary Katherine Collins, age 89 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, March 30, 2024 at the Montgomery Regional Hospital. Born February 7, 1935 in Pulaski County, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Edwards & Edna Louise Lawson Edwards. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paris Collins; sister, three brothers and children’s father, Estel Claude Reynolds.

Mary is survived by her

Children – Phyllis Davis – Pulaski, Kathy (Michael) Jones – Dublin, Barbara Simpkins – Pulaski, David (Brenda) Collins – Pulaski

5 Grandchildren 13 Great Grandchildren

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday, April 4, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Allison Farm Cemetery (Boyd Road, Draper).

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Mary’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.