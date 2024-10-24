Mary Kathryn “Kathy” Landis Raykes, 73

Loving Mother, Nana, Sister, and Friend

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Mary Kathryn “Kathy” Landis Raykes, 73, who passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Kathy was born on April 7, 1951, in Pulaski, VA, to Pattye Sanford Landis and Dennis David Landis. She was a 1969 graduate of Pulaski High School. Kathy was a source of light and compassion. Her genuine smile and uplifting presence could brighten any room. She radiated warmth, kindness, and a love that touched everyone she met.

Kathy’s creativity spanned from interior design to drawing and writing. She always encouraged others to find their own light and creativity. As a devoted mother and woman of faith, she guided her four children with love, nurturing their spiritual growth. Known for her generosity and beauty, both inside and out, Kathy’s striking green eyes and heartwarming smile could melt hearts.

She was a trusted confidant and cherished friend, staying deeply connected with loved ones throughout her life. Her friendships, many spanning decades, were an extension of her family. With a heart full of peace, joy, and forgiveness, her legacy of faith, compassion, and creativity will forever inspire those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her ex-spouse, Pete Raykes. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: Dr. Jeff Raikes (Kristen) of Indiana, PA; Sam Raykes of Wilmington, NC; Dan Raykes (Liseth) of Charleston, SC; and Sarah Wagner (Nick) of Matthews, NC. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis David Landis Jr. (Rockingham, VA), and two sisters, Jeanne Marie Landis Cooner (Thaxton, VA) and Sandi Sheldon Landis Aschenbeck (Eastport, ME), as well as her nine grandchildren: Walker, Adelaide, and Beau Raykes; Sophia Raykes; Louis, Mia, and Ava Raykes; and Adam and Josephine Wagner. Kathy is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

We invite you to join us in celebrating the life of Kathy. A service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, located at 408 Jefferson Ave N, Pulaski, VA 24301.

A visitation will take place prior the service, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Following the service, a reception will be held at Jackson Park Inn, located at 68 1st St SW, Pulaski, VA. https://www.jacksonparkinn.com

For those traveling to pay their respects, discounted rates are available at Jackson Park Inn. Please call (540) 509-5164 for more information.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Matthews Help Center at 119 N Ames St, Matthews, NC 28105 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA. 540-980-1700