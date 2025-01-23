Mary Lee Draper Quesenberry Henderson, age 86, of Dublin passed away December 20, 2024.

Born November 25, 1938 in Pulaski, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Earnest U. Draper and Barbara Ellen Adams Draper. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James C. Henderson, daughters, Debra Gale Funkhouser, Susan Hardy, Janet Hardy, and Juanita Yost; and son, Richard Lee Quesenberry.

Surviving-

Sons-Wayne Quesenberry, Clinton Quesenberry, Ira Quesenberry and Richard Lee Quesenberry

Numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

Several Brothers and Sisters

Many Nieces, Nephews and friends

Memorial Services will be held Friday 1:00 p.m., January 31, 2025 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.