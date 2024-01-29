Mary Lynn Akers Hutton, 83 from Dublin, went to her Heavenly home January 28, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin Akers and Margaret Morehead Akers, two brothers and sisters-in-law, V. Irvin Akers (Frances) and George Akers (Mary Jane) and a great nephew, Cody Frye.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ernest “Junior”, daughter and son-in-law Lisa (Luther “Widdie”) Barnette and loyal friend and “granddog”, Darby of Dublin, VA, son and daughter-in-law Ernest “Tad” (Delta), two grandchildren that were the light of her life, Cole and Saige of Dublin, four nieces, Debra (Jerry) Glodek of Severn, MD, Sherrie Akers of Pasadena, MD, Becky (Allen) Dean and Donna Akers of Dublin, great nieces and nephews, Joshua (Ayaka) Glodek and Jeremy Glodek, Travis and Jessie Greer, all of Maryland, Jessee (Brooke) Dean of Bluefield, VA, Joshua Seacrest of Dublin and Casey (Scott) Hamblin of Christiansburg, VA.

Mary Lynn loved the Lord, life, her husband, family and friends. She was a lifelong member of the Mt. View United Methodist Church and truly loved her church family. Before her illness she was always very active in the church.

In her younger years she attended Dublin High School where she enjoyed being a cheerleader, attending ball games, sock hops and spending time with friends. She was always cheerful and had a beautiful smile.

She married Ernest on July 18, 1959. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was always supportive and helpful in whatever they had a love and passion for.

The family would like to thank all of her care givers during her long illness. Her husband, who went above and beyond to make sure she had the best care and everything she needed. Sarah Bishop, Kelly Sweeney and Kayla Hall at Carilion Hospice Care for their care, love and compassion. To her nieces, Beck Dean and Donna Akers for always bringing her favorite foods and goodies and staying with her when we had to be gone. She considered you her daughters and loved you dearly. The family also thanks all her friends that came to see her and check on her.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM – Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski with funeral services being held at 2:00 PM – Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at the Mt. View United Methodist Church, Dublin with Pastor Darlene Marshall officiating.

Interment will follow at the Mt. View UMC Cemetery, Dublin. To sign Mary Lynn’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.