Mary “Sissy” White Andrews
Mary “Sissy” White Andrews, age 76 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at the Bland County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born October 21, 1947 in Pulaski, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Ernest & Mary Myers White. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers James and Robert White.
Sissy is survived by her
Husband of 54 years – Dana D. Andrews – Pulaski
Son & Daughter-in-law – Douglas “Doug” & India Andrews – Pulaski
Brother – Ernie White – Richcreek
Several nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with the Bishop Randall Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at the Appalachian Holiness Conference Center Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.
To sign Sissy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
Mary Newman
August 1, 2024 @ 9:20 pm
I will surely miss Mary we have been telephone buddies for a few years and those days we chatted were very special. Praying that GOD will grant her family HIS peace and comfort that passes all understanding.