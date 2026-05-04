Matthew Jason Edmonds, age 51, of Max Meadows, went home to be with The Lord,

Sunday, May 3rd, 2026. He was an employee of the New River Valley Regional Jail and a

member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

Jason is preceded in death by his special “Granny”, Virginia P. Warden and his special uncle, Stuart Warden.

He is survived by his wife, Casey Lynn Ratcliffe Edmonds, of Max Meadows; daughter and fiancé, Lexianah and Tyler Crigger of Max Meadows; sons and daughters-in-law, Lane and Amanda Edmonds of Wytheville, Luke and Haley Edmonds of Max Meadows, Logan and Samantha Edmonds of Wytheville, Landon and Brooke Edmonds of Max Meadows and Larson Edmonds of Max Meadows; grandchildren, KaeLynn Edmonds, Kinsley Edmonds, Kylee Edmonds, Jack Edmonds, Elvie Edmonds and Crew Edmonds; parents; Johnny and Becky Edmonds of Max Meadows; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rebekah and best friend Aaron Robinson of Wytheville, Heather and Brad Hughes of Max Meadows; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jared and Robin Edmonds of Wytheville, John Daniel and Rachel Edmonds of Fincastle; special aunt, Joan Warden of Max Meadows; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Erna Ratcliffe Sr. of Max Meadows; brother-in-law and wife, Henry and Sarah Ratcliffe Jr. of Pulaski. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Friday, May 8th, 2026, at 11am at Fellowship Baptist Church

conducted by Pastor Andrew Davis and with interment to follow in the West End Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 7th, 2026, from 5pm-8pm at Fellowship Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at

www.grubbfuneralhome.com

Grubb Funeral Home oversees the arrangements.